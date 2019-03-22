|
Jessie Hayes
June 2, 1940 - March 18, 2019
Jessie Hayes passed away on March 18 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Hayes; daughters, Cindy (Mike) Osborn, and Suzette (Stan) Craghead; grandchildren, Jennifer, Julia, Michael and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Trinity; and many other family members and friends.
Jessie was born in Exeter and lived in Sonoma County for over 60 years. He enjoyed Western horseback riding and was a member of Trail Blazers for many years. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed by many. We love you!
Services will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol, CA on Saturday March 23rd at 1:00 PM with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019