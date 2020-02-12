|
Jessie Jane Wilson
April 4, 1928 - February 7, 2020
Passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by many family members by her side. Jane was the youngest of 12 children and has one surviving brother, William "Bill" Wareham, who is 96 and lives in Boston.
Jane was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Wilson for 49 years. Loving mother of Marilyn Geney (Steve), Garland Wilson (Debbie) and the late Carolyn Wilson, Gary Wilson and Holland Wilson. Mother-in-law of Lorinda Wilson. Devoted grandmother of 12 grands, 18 great-grand and three great-great-grands. Loving sister-in-law to Lafon Hance and Judy Spagnola (Rick). Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Jane lived most of her life in the Cunningham area of Sebastopol, working alongside her husband Gil, helping on the dairy milking cows and taking care of her family. She also worked at the pencil factory on Hessel Road for a while and was a nurse's aide at the Fircrest Convalescent Hospital. Once retired, they moved to Lake County to enjoy their retirement years. In 1995 Gilbert passed away and she moved back to Santa Rosa where she lived until her passing. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting baby sweaters, bonnets and blankets for every new baby born to the family. She crochets tablecloths and doilies for many and afghans for all that wanted one, while watching baseball or golf on TV. She will be missed by all who loved her, but know she is no longer in pain.
Family and friends are invited to the Graveside Service, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn, 7951 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, CA. The family prefer memorials be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020