|
|
Jesus "Chuche" Soto Magana
October 22, 2019
Jesus "Chuche" Soto Magana, age 77, of Windsor, California passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Tumbiscatío, Michoacán, Mexico. Preceded by father Ambrosio Soto Orozco and mother Consuelo Magaña Soto. Grew up poor in rural town as farmer where he learned his love for the land and animals. Jesus was married to Maria Jacinto Soto in 1966 in Sebastopol, CA; married for 53 years. Immigrated illegally to the U.S. as farm laborer, worked & lived in apple orchards and fulfilled the American Dream buying home, becoming a resident and settling in Windsor in 1972.
Became a US Citizen in 1997. Worked for Analy and El Molino High School's as Head Custodian for 29 years, retiring in 2005.
Jesus loved to make friends, socialize and laugh. He enjoyed the gym, caring for his roosters, watching sports, family parties and playing cards with his siblings. But most of all he loved being in his backyard and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his six children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Monday, October 25, 7-9pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 26, 12:00 noon, both at Windsor Baptist Church 10285 Starr Rd. Windsor. Interment at Shiloh Annex, 1750 Shiloh Rd. Reception 3:30 pm at Mary Agatha Furth Center, 8400 Old Redwood Hwy. Windsor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019