Jesusa Eustaquio Mendiola Purugganan
Jesusa Eustaquio Mendiola Purugganan, lovingly known as Susa or "Chulang," passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, CA on January 5, 2020, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was 92-years-old.
She was predeceased by her parents, Maria and Juan Mendiola; husband, Esteban Purugganan; her son, Rene Purugganan; her daughter-in-law, Alice Purugganan; and her grandson, Ray Hill; her siblings, Rosa Torres, Francisca Calvo, Jose Mendiola, Carlos Mendiola; and her in-laws, Fred Torres and Fred Bamba.
Jesusa is survived by her children and their spouses, Rene (Neena), Roy (Alice), Ray (Bobbie), Steve (Terrie), Ralph (Toni), Juanita (Ralph), Herlita (Joey); 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister, Clotilde Bamba, and her brother, Henrique Mendiola; her in-laws, Antonio Calvo, Teresita Mendiola and Patricia Mendiola.
Born in the capital village of Hagatna, Guam on January 1, 1928. She was the second oldest of ten children. She grew up helping with the family owned bakery. Her early life was also devoted to Catholicism and its teachings, which shaped her lifelong devotion to family and God.
From 1941-1945, at the height of World War II and the Japanese occupation of Guam, she experienced life in a concentration camp. In 1972, as a young widow at age 44, she became the matriarch of her family. She chose to leave her homeland and siblings to live with her children and grandchildren in California.
Jesusa was an amazing cook, her kitchen was always open, and she greeted everyone with "Come and eat!" Family gatherings were filled with Chamorro island food, music and laughter. Her favorite part was when her children played the guitar and the whole family would sing along.
She had an enduring Catholic faith and her days were devoted to prayer, especially the rosary. Our family will never be the same without our beloved matriarch, our Mom, our Grandma, our GG.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St Francis Rd, Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. Visitation will take place at church on Friday from 10am until the time of service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020