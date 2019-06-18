|
|
Jewell Maddox Wood
1931 - 2019
Jewell Wood lost her fight with cancer and peacefully passed away on May 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Santa Rosa at age 88. Jewell is survived by her daughter Wendy Haynes, sons Robert and Leland Wood, and adult grandchildren Kyle and Meaghen Haynes, and Lily and Mitchell Wood.
Jewell was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to parents Nancy and Robert Maddox on an island cattle and potato ranch in the Snake River. In 1952, Jewell graduated from Idaho State University in Pocatello with Bachelors' degrees in education and business administration. She then left for the Alaskan territory and taught elementary school in Palmer, Alaska where she met her husband James Wood.
After their separation in 1958, Jewell relocated her children and built a family farm with her parents in Sebastopol. Jewell, a working mother, taught business administration to women at the State of California's Los Guilicos School for Girls in Kenwood, CA.
In 1969, Jewell left Los Guilicos and went to the University of the Pacific and earned a Masters' degree in school psychology. She then joined the Sonoma County Public Schools Administration office in 1970 and was one of the first woman elementary school psychologists' in Sonoma County. She cheered her children in the Sebastopol Sea Serpents swim team, and she served as the team's president of the board. Jewell was a 50-year member of the Sotoyome-Clover Leaf Chapter No. 82 Order of the Eastern Star in Healdsburg, CA.
Jewell retired in 1986 and in 2000 built her dream house at The Sea Ranch, she enjoyed walking the shoreline trails, reading and weaving on her floor loom. In 2016, Jewell moved to Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019