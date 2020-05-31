Jim Billingsley
1956 - 2020
Jim Billingsley
Jim was a successful electrical contractor with his own business, MC Electric. He was the kind of person who would help anyone, going out the door singing "Jim Dandy to the rescue". He loved riding his Harley, camping, working on projects in his shop, and spending time with his family and friends. Jim will be missed by many and remembered by all who knew him.
Jim was born January 1, 1956 passed away unexpectedly at home April 29, 2020. Survived by his wife Kathie of 45 years, daughter Kristie Amtoft (Tim) granddaughters Kathie and Charlie Salado. Sisters Beth Billingsley, Barbara Susco (Kevin), Anne Billingsley. Brothers Gordon Billingsley (Cyndi) and Bryce Billingsley (Judie). Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A celebration of life to be announced at a future date.

Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.
