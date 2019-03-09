Home

Jim Castagnola

Jim Castagnola Notice
Jim Castagnola
Three weeks after placing a very respectable Third in a tennis tournament, Jim Castagnola died of a sudden heart attack on February 17, 2019. He is survived by his brother George, Sister-in-Law Sandy, and George III, Laura, Joe, Alexia, Dante, Julie, Mia, and Dominic, who are his nieces and nephews.
The family asks that instead of flowers or donations, prayers are always appreciated...and if you know anyone who smokes, take this opportunity to encourage them to quit.
Jimmy was too young and too happy to leave us...and while we miss him, we will always remember him.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
