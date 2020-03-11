Home

Jim Jump

Jim Jump Notice
Jim Jump
August 5, 1967 - March 2, 2020
Beloved son of Cecelia Jump and the late Ivan Jump; adored father of the late Diazan "Dee Dee" Jump who preceded him in death February 7, 2019; dear brother to Robert Jump and Teri Jump. Jim was a graduate of Piner High School and attended the Santa Rosa Junior College. He worked as a Chef at the Russian River Vineyard Restaurant and was a Disc Jockey at local radio stations in Santa Rosa.
There will be no formal services. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
