Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sebastopol Memorial Lawn
Jo-Ann E. Grosch


1950 - 2020
Jo-Ann E. Grosch Notice
Jo-Ann E. Grosch
Born December 12, 1950. Passed January 12, 2020 in Sebastopol at age 69. Jo-Ann lived most of her life in Sebastopol. Survived by brother and sister-in-law Bob and Beverly Grosch and close friend Teresa Yacte. Preceded in death by parents Erwin and Lucille Grosch and brothers Sonny, Don, Rick, and Ronald. Jo-Ann's family and friends would like to thank Linda Farrell-Araque and Shelley Ruden of St. Joseph's Health Services Hospice for the exceptional thoughtfulness and caring that they brought to Jo-Ann's final months.
Services will be held at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn on Monday, February 17th at 11 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
