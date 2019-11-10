|
Joan Carper Fraser
Joan Carper Fraser died peacefully on October 23, 2019, at Spring Lake Village, Santa Rosa, California, where she made her home since 2004. Born on March 30, 1926, in Newton, Massachusetts, she moved to Oregon in 1945 to marry Lt. Thomas G. Fraser. For many years, the Frasers lived on the San Francisco Peninsula where they raised their family.
Joan was an avid community volunteer, elementary school teacher, world traveler and genealogist. She leaves behind her daughters, Gale Shornick and Barbara Banchero, granddaughter, Melanie Shornick, and great-grandchildren, Will and Jordan Johnson.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019