Joan Catherine Maloney Wasson
1952 - 2020
Joan Catherine Maloney Wasson
March 3, 1952 - June 23, 2020
Joan Catherine Maloney Wasson died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, surrounded by her family. Joan Catherine was born in San Mateo County to Robert and Mara Maloney on March 3, 1952. Her family moved to Santa Rosa where she graduated from Montgomery High School in 1970. She met Gerry Wasson through good friends and they married September 29th, 1979. Joan is survived by her daughter Antonia Jolivette, son John Wasson and adopted daughter Paulina Knowlton-Ogburn and her beloved grandchildren, James, Johnny, Peyton, Mateo, Kyla, Lia and Breana , Great grandchildren Xavier and Wade.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bob and Mara Maloney. She is also survived by her brother Robert Maloney of Portland and sisters, Sheila Blackford of Portland and Mara Bathiany of Santa Rosa. With the exception of a short time in Oklahoma, Joan and Gerry spent their entire life together in Santa Rosa. Joan was employed for years in the retail industry at The Emporium, Malm Luggage and California Luggage. Her later years she loved working as a caregiver for many seniors in the Santa Rosa community. Joanie's greatest passion and joy was always kids-hers and any and all that needed her special kind of love. At 61, when so many are looking to pursue hobbies and slow down, Joan became a foster parent to three teenaged siblings. Always, her home was open to any youth that needed someone to talk to or a hot meal and there were never too many at her table. She never minced words when it came to admonition or advice. The last two days of her life, there was a steady stream of young adults and their own babes that had benefited from her sometimes tough love but always compassionate care. Many young people's lives were changed because of her incredible heart. Her family and friends will miss the ever burning twinkling in her eye but they know when she met her Father face to face the first thing she heard was "well done, Joanie".



Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
