Joan D. Daniels
Joan D. Daniels passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday October 28, 2019. Joan was born March 28 1929. She met her husband Richard "Dick" Daniels in 1953 and after briefly living in Long Beach and then Santa Rosa California, they move to Ukiah to start a family. In 1958, they started "Ukiah Termite and Pest Control", which they operated until retiring in 1990.
During their retirement, they traveled for a few months a year for ten years in their motor-home across the western U.S. with friends.
Joan enjoyed traveling with "Ukiah Traveleers" to plays and Giants Baseball games, and continuing after her husband of 54 years passing in November 2007. She was also a long time member of the "Ukiah Lunch Bunch", a weekly Thursday women's lunch group. She met lots of people in both groups and enjoyed their friendships
At 90, she was still a good driver and liked going to town to shop at Safeway, visit friends, and do errands. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, watching San Francisco Giants baseball and playing with her beloved rescue dog of 12 years "Josie". She enjoyed spending time with her two sons, Steve and Keith Daniels of Ukiah, Keith's daughter Julia Eason of Cary North Carolina, and meeting Steve's customers and friends.
Joan is survived by sons Steve and Keith Daniels of Ukiah, and granddaughter Julia Eason of Cary NC, brother Jim Lambrecht and wife Gladys of Davenport FL, sister Susan Franke and husband Kent of Oceanside CA, sister-in-law Joan Daniels of Willits CA, brothers-in-law Don Daniels of Elk CA, and sadly until recently Percy Daniels of Boonville CA, and nieces and nephews.
Joan would love any donations to go to: Anderson Valley Animal Rescue / Roma Fund. Mail to 3751 Low Gap Road, Ukiah CA 95482
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019