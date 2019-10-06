Home

Joan E. Nelson

Joan E. Nelson Notice
Joan E. Nelson
Joan E. Nelson passed away on September 27, 2019, at the age of 89 years. She was born in North Carolina and came to San Francisco to stay with her aunt and finish her education. There she met her husband and eventually moved to Kenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Nelson and survived by her children, Steve (Nanette) Nelson, Eric Nelson, and Donna (Rick) Nelson Vercelli; and by nephews, Sean and Mathew Nelson, She was a strong and independent woman and could run circles around us all with her endless energy. We loved her greatly and will miss her always. The family will have a private celebration. In her memory, contributions may be sent to Kenwood Community Church, or Sutter Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
