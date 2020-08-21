Joan Elizabeth Rawlings. R. N.

1930 - August 6, 2020

Joan was born in Portland, OR and lived in Medford, Coos Bay, and Ashland, OR before moving to Provo, UT where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of Colorado, Boulder and BYU. She and James Rawlings were married in 1952 while he was a pilot in the USAF and she was the first married nursing student at St. Mark's Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City. Joan and Jim had five children and lived in New York, Connecticut, Zimbabwe where Jim was the U.S. Ambassador, and Sonoma. Joan is survived by five children, Stephen (Deb Cibelli), Suzanne (Ric Day), Diane Battle (Bill), Scott (Terri) and David, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by husband Jim and granddaughter Kristin. The family thanks the staff at Sonoma Oak Tree Home for taking wonderful care of Mom for the last six years of her life.

Due to Covid, there will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store