Joan Frances Yost
Joan Frances Yost, of Windsor, passed away peacefully in Petaluma on June 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Yost Jr., her daughter Gayle Yost Thompson, and her brother Joseph Heilman. She is survived by her daughters Janell Galanis (Peter) and Vivian Yost, son-in-law Bob Thompson, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Joan was born and raised in San Francisco, the only daughter of John and Rose McDermott. She attended Lowell High School in San Francisco and enjoyed many years of friendship with her fellow classmates. Joan and Frank met and married in San Francisco in 1952. Joan was an active community volunteer while raising her three daughters in Sunnyvale. She earned her degree from West Valley College in Saratoga and later enjoyed a career in the Admissions Office at De Anza College in Cupertino. Joan and Frank retired to Windsor in 1999.
Joan loved spending time with family and friends, going to museums and art galleries, sewing, and working crosswords. She enjoyed taking nature walks, attending fairs, going to the theater, and traveling. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching vintage movies. Joan was very thoughtful and caring, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services were held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park on June 29th, 2019.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
