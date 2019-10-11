|
Joan Holecek Sherwood
October 1936 - October 2019
Kind, loving, caring, polished, professional, dignified, and devoted to her family, friends, and students. Joan was born in San Francisco to Joseph and Elizabeth Holecek. She met her future husband, Robert, when she was just six years old, attended Lincoln High School, and then married Robert while attending S.F. State University. She taught first grade at Sanchez Grammar School for 12 years and then moved to Sonoma in 1970, where she taught at El Verano for the next 27 years. She was loved and admired by both her fellow teachers and students. Joan survived her first battle with cancer in 2006 and her family is forever indebted to Dr. Zhang and Dr. Cucina from Kaiser Santa Rosa, who gave her an additional 13 years with her family. She passed away peacefully from inoperable cancer with her daughter, Laura (a nurse), holding her hand. Joan will always be remembered as a woman with style and grace, a beaming smile, and a positive outlook on life. She leaves behind her husband, Robert, to whom she was happily married for 63 years, daughter Laura, son Rob, daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren Monica, Stephanie, Nate, Nick, Zack, Robbie, Ryan, and great-grandchildren Riley, Jaxon, Bowie, who were all at her side in her final days. Her favorite charity was Smile Train, which she supported often over the years.
Per Joan's request, the family will not be holding any services and will instead host a private family event.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019