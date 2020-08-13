1/1
Joan Kelly
1942 - 2020
Joan Kelly
October 27, 1942 - August 7, 2020
Joan Kelly was a true pioneer, a trailblazer, an adventurer. Joan started her life October 27, 1942,
born in Salt Lake City, Utah. First daughter to Leland Eugene Stapley and Carol Jean (Haslam)
Stapley. Joan has six siblings separated by 25 years from oldest to youngest. She was the matriarch
to her siblings: Neil (Sandra) Stapley; Gail (Rich) Lakey; Brent (Robin) Stapley; Robyn (Fred) Cole;
Adam Stapley; and Jed (Sheri) Stapley. She enjoyed her annual visits and shared in many family
reunions and road trips, keeping her family the most important priority in both her personal life
and current adventures. Joan was a certified private pilot, a master baker, interior designer and
owner and operator of Two Niner Diner for the last 29 years.
Joan was always up for a spontaneous adventure. At 22 years old, she threw caution to the wind,
hopped in the passenger seat of her best friend's thunderbird convertible, and made the road
trip from Salt Lake City to San Francisco in 1964 for a job at Lipton Tea Company. It was at an
impromptu party in San Francisco that she would meet the love of her life, Daniel Kelly. In 1972
the Kelly family moved north from Fairfax to Petaluma where they settled for the rest of their
lives.
Joan and Dan were married in February 1964 and remained devoted for 53 years prior to Dan's
passing in 2017. Their loving union resulted in family abound: three beautiful children; Matthew
(Vicki) Kelly, Melissa (Ron) Friedrichsen, Nathan (Corriene) Kelly; ten grandchildren: Amanda,
Ashley and Casey Kelly; Kayla and Nicholas Friedrichsen; Jessica (George) Reis; Tommy, Nathan
Jr., Sophie and Emily Kelly; and two great grandchildren; Amelia and Angelina Reis. Joan had
numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friendships. Joan's spirit and connection to
family will continue through all that knew her. We are grateful for every day we had to share
with her. Due to COVID 19 no formal services will be held. Please make your donations to St
Jude in her memory. Please toast her at 5 pm Friday, August 14th and 21st. She did love her
happy hours!



Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 12, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy.
Love, Sandy McNab and Amanda
Sandy McNab
August 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will join in the toast to Joan at Happy hour
God Bless
Stella Joyce & Suzi
Suzi Corda
Friend
