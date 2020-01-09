|
Joan Marie Olmstead
1934 - 2020
Five well-adjusted children, three home-run daughters-in-law, one home-run son-in-law, ten wonderful grandchildren, three sisters, 25 nieces and nephews, countless friends. Happily married to Jim for 60 years. A proud and compassionate registered nurse for 30 years. Volunteer at the Chico Friends of the Library for 20 years. Voracious reader. World traveler. Avid knitter. Loved by all who knew her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020