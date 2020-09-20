1/1
Joan Marie Seltzer Isola
1939 - 2020
Joan Isola, longtime Oakmont resident, passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Santa Rosa, after an extended period of declining health, starting with breast cancer.
Born on September 30, 1939, in Washington, D.C., to William and Ann Seltzer, Joan moved west with her family after World War II, settling in Fresno, California. Joan met Mike Isola at Fresno State University and they were married in Carmel, California, in 1964. After living in San Francisco; Bogalusa, Louisiana; and Houston, Texas, Joan and Mike raised three children in Walnut Creek, California.
Joan was a devoted Bay Area sports fan, following her Oakland A's baseball and St. Mary's Gaels basketball closely. She is survived by her husband, her sons (Mike and Greg), her daughter (Katie), her daughters-in-law (Susan and Julie), her son-in-law (Kent McGrath), and her six grandchildren (Claire, Mick, Andrew, Sam, Jack, and Rae).
Joan is also survived and celebrated by an amazing circle of lifelong friends, with whom she traveled and generally enjoyed life immensely.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
