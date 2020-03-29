|
Joan May Clarke
Joan May Clarke passed away on March 18, 2020, at age 91, following a brave fight against Alzheimer's disease and dementia for many years. Joan lived a very full and interesting life, having traveled the world and lived in Australia, England and America. She was always very supportive of her daughters and all her family, and loved spending time with "my girls", her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan was a nanny for several lucky families, was a docent at the Charles Schulz Museum, enjoyed volunteering at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and had a great time going on outings with her Red Hat Ladies group. Joan is survived by daughters Pamela Zainer (Tim), Carolyn Tabaka (Bob), Meryl Ferrari (Ernie); grandchildren Kylie (Bret), Nicholas (Sarah), Nathaniel (Elia), Talia (Justin), Alyssa (Scott), Jeffrey (Nicola); and 15 great-grandchildren.
If you would like to honor Joan, donations may be made in her name to 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020