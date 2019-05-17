|
Joan Theresa Edgar
September 4, 1938 - May 5, 2019
Joan Theresa Edgar ("GG") passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, with her two sons by her side in Santa Rosa. She is survived by her son Robert Edgar and his wife Stephanie; son Peter Edgar; grandchildren: Thomas (Liz), Matt (Jen), Justin, Molly, Maggie, Michael, and Conner; her great-grandchildren Jordyn and Bailey; nephew Patrick Cadigan; and nieces Dede Ramsey and Karen Rovner. The youngest of five siblings, Joan was born and raised in San Francisco by her parents, Michael and Hannah Cadigan, both Irish immigrants. Joan loved her dog Mattie, Screamin' Mimi's ice cream, shopping, "game days" with her friends, Notre Dame football, Giants baseball, her 49ers and spoiling her grandchildren. A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, Joan touched the lives of many and created cherished memories with her loved ones. She will be remembered by family and friends for her sense of humor, her generosity, and her warmth. Her family would like to thank her friends at Greenhouse - Christie, Toni, Jennifer, Martha, Cynthia, and Courtney.
Donations in Joan's name may be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa 95401. A celebration of life will be held at a later date - more information to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019