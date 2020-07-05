1/1
Joan Virginia Betts
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Virginia Betts
Joan Virginia Betts passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Santa Rosa, CA. She was born February 20, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to P. Karl and Mildred Heise. She is survived by her children Judy Underwood of Windsor, Linda Gooch of Santa Rosa, Larry Betts of Santa Rosa, and Charline Poquette of Olalla, WA. Joan's husband, Robert E. Betts and son Ned predeceased her.
Joan was a woman of many achievements and received numerous humanitarian awards in her lifetime. Locally, she was known as the "fairy godmother." In addition to being a talented artist, Joan Betts was a respected Master Gardener in Sonoma County. Her love of gardening lead her to begin Cinderella Nursery, a program to add a garden to each of the elementary schools in Sonoma County. Joan volunteered for many years as a horticulture advisor at the Sonoma County Fair. She was a 4-H leader and a long-term member of the Cotati Lioness Club. She will be deeply missed by many.
In upholding her support of education, Joan donated her body to science.
Private family services have been held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved