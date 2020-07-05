Joan Virginia Betts

Joan Virginia Betts passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Santa Rosa, CA. She was born February 20, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to P. Karl and Mildred Heise. She is survived by her children Judy Underwood of Windsor, Linda Gooch of Santa Rosa, Larry Betts of Santa Rosa, and Charline Poquette of Olalla, WA. Joan's husband, Robert E. Betts and son Ned predeceased her.

Joan was a woman of many achievements and received numerous humanitarian awards in her lifetime. Locally, she was known as the "fairy godmother." In addition to being a talented artist, Joan Betts was a respected Master Gardener in Sonoma County. Her love of gardening lead her to begin Cinderella Nursery, a program to add a garden to each of the elementary schools in Sonoma County. Joan volunteered for many years as a horticulture advisor at the Sonoma County Fair. She was a 4-H leader and a long-term member of the Cotati Lioness Club. She will be deeply missed by many.

In upholding her support of education, Joan donated her body to science.

Private family services have been held.



