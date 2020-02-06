|
|
Joan Stolting Wilson
Joan Stolting Wilson passed away on December 11, 2019, in the loving care of her eldest daughter, Julianne Larsen Johnson and son-in-law, Price Johnson. Joan is warmheartedly remembered by her four children, Jack Larsen, of Petaluma, CA, Julianne Larsen Johnson of Salem, OR, Lauralyn Larsen of Santa Rosa, CA, and Darylee Larsen Tanner of Cota de Caza, CA. Joan is also remembered by her ten grandchildren, James Johnson, Dane Johnson, David Bezan, Mark Bezan Larsen, Sarah Bauer, Cayla Bauer, Emily Tanner, Grace Tanner, John Tanner, James Tanner, and one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Johnson.
Joan was born in San Francisco, CA, to the parents of Karl F. and Gladys Wendt Stolting. She grew up on a home on Fourth Street, and in 1946 moved to the family home on McDonald Avenue. Joan spent the majority of her life in Sonoma County having lived in Salmon Creek for 12 years and then moving back to the McDonald home in Santa Rosa. She spent her childhood at their summer home in Rio Nido on the Russian River.
Joan was married for 25 years to Charles Wilson from 1983 to 2008, when Chuck passed away in their home. Together, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home that often involved their children and grandchildren.
Joan attended Cotty College in Nevada, MO, and University of New Mexico. After marrying her first husband, John C. Larsen, in 1952, Joan spent her early career as an elementary school teacher. She also worked in the retail industry, holding various positions in sales and management.
Joan was active as a member of P.E.O. Women's Organization, the Saturday Afternoon Club, and First Presbyterian Church. She held various leadership roles in both organizations, and was a volunteer at the Church for many years.
Joan will be remembered by the gracious qualities that she lived by, most of all the gratitude and love she demonstrated in a life filled with warmth, acceptance, sincerity and joy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020