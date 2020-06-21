JoAnn (Leighty) Benjamin
1963 - 2020
JoAnn (Leighty) Benjamin
JoAnn Benjamin (Leighty), born September 15, 1963, was called to our Father in Heaven on June 4, 2020. She was surrounded by family at her side in the Santa Rosa home of her Aunt Suzanne Oglesby. She will be missed by so many.
JoAnn's presence meant love, kindness and deep friendship to family and friends. Whether it was with her beaming smile, or her infectious laugh, she brought great comfort to those around her.
A lifelong Santa Rosa resident, JoAnn graduated from Piner High School in 1981. She went on to work several jobs, but none more important than her favorite one of all, a mother. Hayley Marie was born May 27, 1989, from that moment on she was Hayley's best friend. Daniel Charles was born March 31, 1993, she became his number one fan.
JoAnn was fortunate to have enjoyed sharing life, love, and support with many girlfriends. A lot of those friendships have been life-long and all of them brought warmth and happiness to JoAnn. Butterflies, horses, all of her pets (especially Dolly, Louie, and Popo), unique rocks and plants, all things deep purple, and all objects colorful, sparkly, beautiful, or just plain interesting, are creations that gave JoAnn much joy.
Beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, wife, niece, and friend, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Chuck O. Benjamin, father Gary W. Leighty, and brother Gary E. Leighty. She is lovingly survived by her mother Sandra Jo Leighty, daughter Hayley Marie Benjamin-Leighty, son Daniel Charles Benjamin, husband David Philbrick Ingham, brother Ted Leighty, adored Auntie Florence and Uncle Trenton, and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate JoAnn's life will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 AM at Spring Hills Community Church, 3700 Fulton Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95403.



Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Spring Hills Community Church
