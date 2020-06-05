JoAnn Miller

JoAnn Miller, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family until the very end. Born in Oakland on March 1, 1953 she was the youngest daughter of Joseph Silva and Evelyn Vigil. She attended Upper Lake High School and graduated in 1971. In 1973, she met James Miller and they were married in 1976.

In 1988, they moved to Cloverdale and it has been home since. She was an incredibly gifted quilter and crafter. Everything she created was amazing. She was incredibly spiritual and devoted to her faith. Although she was only 4' 11", she was strong and fierce, fearing nothing....except snakes! She loved trips to the beach, Solvang, and spontaneous outings. Her most memorable trip was to New York City and visiting Ellis Island. Later in life when she retired, she loved spending time with her children and visits from her grandchildren. Memories that will be forever treasured.

Through the years she had many jobs but was most proud of being a mother. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, James Miller, her five children Angelina Schneider (Andres Valdez), Mariah (Chris) Love, Capri (Joe) Schriner, Lynae Miller, James (Leah) Miller. Her grandchildren Rebekah Ricetti, Cameron Scully, Andrew and Joseph Valdez, Trevor, Nathan and Daniel Love, Cheyenne and June Schriner, Connor Kalos, Tydon and Rocklyn Miller and one great granddaughter Scarlett O'Dell. As well as her sisters, Gloria Strangman and Victoria Ringo.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends and those that were lucky enough to know her. At her request there will be no funeral services. She requested her family get together for Sunday supper to honor her (no pizza!)



