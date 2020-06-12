Joanne Frances Love

June 28, 1935 - June 4, 2020

Born in Akron, Ohio, Joanne raised her family along California's central coast before retiring to Sonoma County. Her soaring soprano vocals brought joy to her congregation until the age of 83. Survived by two sisters, four children and six granddaughters, and preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas of 62 years.

A celebration of her life will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol on June 13 at 11 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store