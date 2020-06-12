Joanne Frances Love
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Frances Love
June 28, 1935 - June 4, 2020
Born in Akron, Ohio, Joanne raised her family along California's central coast before retiring to Sonoma County. Her soaring soprano vocals brought joy to her congregation until the age of 83. Survived by two sisters, four children and six granddaughters, and preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas of 62 years.
A celebration of her life will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol on June 13 at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved