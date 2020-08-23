1/1
JoAnne Kazimi
1959 - 2020
JoAnne Kazimi
June 21, 1959 - August 15, 2020
JoAnne Kazimi passed surrounded by loved ones. There are not enough words to define JoAnne; she was truly a kind and generous soul who was always willing to help and accepted people for who they were. She was practical, caring, and a minimalist who gave a little of herself to her family, her great friends and those she volunteered with. We see her happily enjoying a long, hot, barefoot stroll at her next stop. JoAnne is survived by her three children and six grandchildren. A celebration will be held at future date. Contact family and close friends for more information. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnne's name to cancer research.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
