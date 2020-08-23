JoAnne Kazimi

June 21, 1959 - August 15, 2020

JoAnne Kazimi passed surrounded by loved ones. There are not enough words to define JoAnne; she was truly a kind and generous soul who was always willing to help and accepted people for who they were. She was practical, caring, and a minimalist who gave a little of herself to her family, her great friends and those she volunteered with. We see her happily enjoying a long, hot, barefoot stroll at her next stop. JoAnne is survived by her three children and six grandchildren. A celebration will be held at future date. Contact family and close friends for more information. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnne's name to cancer research.



