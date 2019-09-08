|
Joanne Mary Moore
April 4, 1941 - September 2, 2019
Joanne Mary Moore passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was an extraordinary light in the lives of all who knew her. The eldest of six children born to Peg and Mike Fitzpatrick, she was raised in San Francisco and in Marin County. She met her best friend and soulmate, Joe Moore of Galway, Ireland in the city. They married in 1961 and so began their 58-year adventure. Living in San Francisco, they started their family and Joe's construction business. Life took them eventually to Santa Rosa. This one-time city girl became a natural on the farm, embracing gardening and livestock auctions with gusto! She made their home a haven for friends and family. A classically trained singer, her stunning voice was enjoyed by audiences throughout the Bay Area and in Ireland. Her most cherished audience was that of their four children. She filled their lives with music and with a love for life. Joanne gave abundantly through her talents in the kitchen. When her children left home, she became an aide at St. Rose School, donating her salary. She and Joe started Teac Mor Vineyards in 1999. In her later years, Joanne was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Her and Joe's loving navigation of the illness became a model for their children of courage and spousal commitment. She faced her disease with the strength and selflessness she was known for. Joe never wavered in his devotion to her care and well-being. The family wishes to express gratitude to her many caregivers and members of the Hospice by the Bay team. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Peg and Mike Fitzpatrick and several beloved in-laws. And is survived by her husband Joe, sons Joe (Bettina) and Steven (Stephani); daughters Suzanne (Bryant) and Christine (Terry); sister Mimi (Larry); bothers Michael, Tom (Marie), Jody (Phyllis), Kevin; her Aunt Claire; seven truly adored grandchildren (Joseph, Margot, Tillie, Rowan, Deric, Annabel and Kevin); and many much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Wake will be held on September 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Daniels of the Roses. Mass will be held on September 11, at 10:30 at St. Rose Parish Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019