Joanne Utter
1931 - 2020
Joanne Utter
November 2, 1931 - August 30, 2020
Joanne Utter age 88, proud SF native, Sonoma County Resident, completed her end of life journey on August 30, 2020.
She was the devoted housewife to the love of her life, David Utter (SFPD retired) for 67 years, loving mother of four, doting Gram to 11, GG to 24, and GGG to one. She loved her family! Joanne was an avid SF Giants and 49er fan, supporter of the arts including Santa Rosa Symphony, Sonoma County Dance Guild, SF Ballet, 6th St Playhouse, and ACT. She was an adored Girl Scout Leader, and Boy Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed years of travel from the back of Dave's motorcycle to RVing, she crisscrossed the globe with many friends and was always the life of the party.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Lotha and Logan Scroggy, her brother Joss, her husband, and her son Bruce.
Joanne will be remembered for her sparkly blue eyes and happy smile. Her favorite toast with a glass of champagne was "Happy Days!" She will be missed by all of her friends and family
No services per her request. Donations in her name to the Santa Rosa Symphony would be appreciated

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Years ago Joanne & Dave lived on 30th Ave. off Lincoln in SF. My husband,
Renzo Panelli, was also SFPD. So was Jack Webb, who was Dave's painting partner. That motorcycle was impressive! Our kids went to St.Anne's.
Whenever we had roast leg-of-lamb, I saved the bone for Joanne's soup.
Happy memories of a dynamic duo.
Marilyn Panelli
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
Many thanks for brightening my life! Rest in peace lovely woman. 0x, k
kaaren alvarado
Friend
