Joanne Utter

November 2, 1931 - August 30, 2020

Joanne Utter age 88, proud SF native, Sonoma County Resident, completed her end of life journey on August 30, 2020.

She was the devoted housewife to the love of her life, David Utter (SFPD retired) for 67 years, loving mother of four, doting Gram to 11, GG to 24, and GGG to one. She loved her family! Joanne was an avid SF Giants and 49er fan, supporter of the arts including Santa Rosa Symphony, Sonoma County Dance Guild, SF Ballet, 6th St Playhouse, and ACT. She was an adored Girl Scout Leader, and Boy Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed years of travel from the back of Dave's motorcycle to RVing, she crisscrossed the globe with many friends and was always the life of the party.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Lotha and Logan Scroggy, her brother Joss, her husband, and her son Bruce.

Joanne will be remembered for her sparkly blue eyes and happy smile. Her favorite toast with a glass of champagne was "Happy Days!" She will be missed by all of her friends and family

No services per her request. Donations in her name to the Santa Rosa Symphony would be appreciated



