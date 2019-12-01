|
Joannie Dranginis
Joannie Dranginis died Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, at home in Santa Rosa leaving behind her husband Mike, two daughters Amanda and Holly, sister Sally, and two grandchildren, Dimitri and Ella, with a third on the way. She was born in Reading, PA in 1946 to William Hutchings and Katherine Barr. Joannie was a dedicated birder and environmentalist, traveling to countries like Uganda, Peru, and Thailand to tour national parks. Joannie was a buyer for Macy's in the 1970s and dedicated years to raising her daughters to be curious, kind, and service-oriented. She later worked at Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Rosa, giving advice to community members about the joys of backyard birding.
Joannie and Mike were married for 40 years. They met in San Francisco in 1972 through mutual friends, both east coast transplants who loved the outdoors. Among a thousand other lessons, she taught her daughters to love music and animals, the importance of excellent writing, and to take interest in nature and the lives of others.
Joannie was an engaging and uplifting source of light and love in her grandchildrens' lives. She traveled to Oregon regularly to celebrate holidays, attend school events, and play favorite games. The pacific northwest provided a perfect backdrop to instill her appreciation of the natural world in the family's youngest members.
She regularly travelled with the Santa Rosa Junior College, Madrone Audubon, and with Mike to visit her daughter Holly abroad, remembering one of her earliest birding trips to Costa Rica with Madrone as a favorite. She also cherished her local surroundings, and loved spending time in Bodega Bay, Inverness, Spring Lake, and the Mayacamas wilderness.
Joannie valued civic engagement and the defense of wild spaces. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sierra Club or Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County in her memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019