Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church
Windsor, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Santa Rosa Memorial Park - Shiloh Annex Cemetery
Windsor, CA
View Map
Resources
Joe A. Hernandez


1930 - 2019
Joe A. Hernandez Notice
Joe A. Hernandez
August 15, 1930 - September 4, 2019
Joe A. Hernandez passed away unexpectedly at home in Windsor on September 4, 2019. Joe was born on August 15, 1930 in Mexico to Luz and Librada Hernandez. Joe was a 35 year roofer and a 65 year resident of Sonoma County.
He is preceded in death by his son, Roy Hernandez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 year, Frances Hernandez; his children: Lupe Gutierrez, Joe Rey and Larry Hernandez, and Julie Oseguera. He is also survived by numerous immediate and extended family members including his great, great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit at Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary on Tues., September 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., September 11, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, in Windsor. Burial will take place immediately following at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park - Shiloh Annex Cemetery, in Windsor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
