Joe Dale Reeves
1941 - 2020
Joe Dale Reeves, age 78, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on August 11, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Zinc, Arkansas in 1941, a son of Edward and Viva Reeves. He served his country in the Air Force, and worked for the Postal Service. Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen Reeves; three children, Susan (Dan) Ramirez, Stephanie Reeves, and Dan (Kathy) Reeves; six grandchildren, Paul, Jennifer, Robert, Joe, David and William; numerous great grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara.
There will be a celebration of Joe's life at a later date due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice at 439 College Ave, Santa Rosa, Ca 95401.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their thankful and compassionate support during this trying time. They would also like to thank the United Methodist Church for their immediate response and kind prayers



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
