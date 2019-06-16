|
|
Joe Swart
Joe Swart passed away in his home in Santa Rosa, CA on June 3, 2019, one week short of his 76th birthday. Joe was born on June 10, 1943 in MN and has resided in Santa Rosa since 1974. He was married to Diane Jones for nearly 55 years, and they had two children, Robert and Melissa. He is survived by his wife, children, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members.
There will be a celebration of life on June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa at 1550 Pacific Ave.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019