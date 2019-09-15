|
|
Joe Terry Smith
Joe Terry Smith, 71 died September 8th, 2019, in Lexington, KY after an extended illness. Joe Terry was a descendant of pioneer Kentucky families dating back to 1810. The second son of William Clifton Smith and Bettye Jane Williams Smith he was born February 12, 1948 in Owensboro. Joe Terry went to Vanderbilt University and the University of Kentucky where he was awarded a BA degree in agriculture. From Lexington he went to the University of California at Davis where he earned a master's degree in viticulture and enology. After a brief period at Sterling Vineyards in the Napa Valley he became interested in drip irrigation newly developed by the Israelis. Later he managed a large hydroponics project in California. He spent a number of years in San Francisco and Santa Rosa California demonstrating the water conservation benefits of drip irrigation and producing large quantities of quality vegetables hydroponically.
Joe Terry was always a free spirit, a lifelong vegetarian and easy friend to a large circle of people in his California home. Enemies, he had none. Joe Terry had many hobbies including raising parrots and llamas and the study of crystals in health.
Too early in life, he was diagnosed with dementia and eventually moved back to Kentucky to spend his final years with his family.
Joe Terry is survived by two brothers and a sister: Dr. Clifton Smith (Renee) of Lexington, James Walter Smith of Griffin, Georgia and Dianne Smith Tomer of Canton, Ohio. He is also survived by nine adoring nieces and nephews.
There is no visitation planned and a committal service will be private. He wished to be cremated and have his ashes distributed among the five western Kentucky cemeteries where his ancestors are interred.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019