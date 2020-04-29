|
Joel F. Montgomery
He was one of a kind
Joel F. Montgomery passed April 23, 2020, at his home in Forestville. He was 83
Joel was an accomplished musician playing piano and horns from an early age.
Prior to retirement he was a General Contractor and wood stove installer.
He had a quick wit and a ready laugh. He was known for perfect whistle songs coming up the stairs. He loved his home and a skinny dip in his pool. He was an avid reader with a penchant for trivia
People who met Joel never forgot him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Elizabeth, his children Cindy Montgomery, Kevin Montgomery (Tina) Dawn Gregory (John), step-children Sean Bressie and Caroline Moreno (Victor), grandchildren Ashley, Brandon, Tiffany and Michael. Great-grandchildren Kayla, Landon, Gracyn and Gianna. Predeceased by son Keith and sister Martha Ann Valtenbergs.
Thank you to the staff of Memorial Hospice for two years of caring service.
Donations appreciated to St joseph's Memorial Hospice or Jack London Park at Jacklondonpark.com or 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen, CA 95442.
Graveside services at Forestview Cemetery in Forestville to be posted at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020