Johanna Mary DiMento

Ten years ago, the world lost an incredible soul, but heaven gained a loving angel. Johanna (Josie) Mary DiMento was a sister, a mother, a grandmother, & a friend to so many. Now she's a great grandmother & guardian angel. She dedicated her time to others throughout her life. Her love was contagious & continues to inspire those whose lives she touched. Not one of the 3,651 days since her passing has gone by without her loved ones thinking about her. She proved that ordinary lives could leave extraordinary impacts on the world long after their passing. Loving you always & forever, your legacy- your family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
