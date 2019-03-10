Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hermann Sons Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Johannes Jordt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannes Jordt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Johannes Jordt Notice
Johannes Jordt
Johannes Jordt passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Erika, cherished father of five children, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and a great grandson due in July.
After growing up in Germany, he immigrated to Petaluma, Ca. He was an active member of the Hermann Sons Lodge in Petaluma for over sixty years. Family and friends were his life. With a smile for everyone and always a story to tell, he brought joy and laughter to many.
A celebration of life to honor Johannes will be held at Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The family will hold a private memorial at his gravesite. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now