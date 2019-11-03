|
John A. Kangas
February 6, 1936 - October 14, 2019
John was a sweet man and friend to everyone he met. He will be sorely missed.
John passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He will be joining those gone before him: His parents Arnold and Elizabeth Kangas, aunts and uncles, cousins, many friends, and his beloved son Alan Peter Kangas. He leaves behind his wife Lilo/Lieselotte Kangas (nee' Froehlich), son Christopher (Shelly), daughter Monica (Ronnie Fuiava) and grandsons Liam and Isaac Kangas, as well as sisters Donna Smith (Bert) and Arlene Mitchell, and their families.
John had a productive life and restful retirement. Growing up in the Bay Area, he attended UC Berkeley. Then he was drafted and assigned by the Army to a Secret Mission in Germany. That is where he found his bride Lieselotte – no wonder!
After the draft, John worked for many years at the State Farm Regional Office. During this time he also served as a volunteer and Board Member for the Mark West Schools, the Santa Rosa/Sonoma County Museum, and the (then) Redwood Empire Blood Bank as well as the State Farm Credit Union. Until a few months ago, he enjoyed the monthly get-togethers of the State Farm Old Timers.
John loved his family, family vacations and festivities. He made time to attend ball games at the Mark West Youth Park and later in Sebastopol when his grandsons were having games.
John and Lilo traveled to many parts of the world, and he only regretted not ever making it to Yellowstone National Park.
The family thanks you for your donations in his memory, e.g. Santa Rosa Museum, Memorial Hospital Foundation, The National Parks Foundation, and the Santa Rosa Center for Spiritual Living.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16th 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2075 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA.
Per John's request, Burial will be at Sea off Bodega Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019