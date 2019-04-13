|
John A. Magnuson
September 22, 1922 - April 1, 2019
John Adrian Magnuson passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Both his parents are deceased. He had three brothers: Malcolm (deceased), Glen (deceased) and Emil, who lives in the Minneapolis area. He had two nieces, Judy Knapp and Linda Anderson, and one nephew, Mike Magnuson.
In 1952, John married "Nell" Schantzen. They shared 67 happy years together. They had a son, John Jr., in 1955, and John Jr. had two sons, Erik and Brett. John really enjoyed his grandsons and family. In 1952, John moved to Inglewood, California, then lived in different areas in California ever since.
John had a very interesting life. Although he started as a dirt farmer in Minnesota, he moved to California in the 1950s and secured work in the aerospace industry. He became an engineer and product manager working on planes, rockets, and jets. He worked at many top Aerospace businesses, ending with AiResearch, then Honeywell Aerospace. His career spanned nearly four decades and he was involved in many of the exciting innovative projects of that time. In his retirement, John and his wife, Nell traveled the world.
John was a gentle man who spoke well of everyone he met. He was a man of great integrity. He appreciated precision and things had to be right. Even in his last days, he was a consummate storyteller, recalling events and interesting facts from his life and sharing them eagerly. He loved his family and friends and they were his life. He will be sadly missed.
Donations may be made to either: Hospice 3700 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 103-95403-011; or, U. C. Davis School of Medicine, Body Donation Program, Telephone (816) 734-9560.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019