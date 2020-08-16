John A. McCallJohn A. McCall, 79, passed away on August 11, 2020 after a month long battle with covid 19. John was born on August 7, 1941 in Petaluma to Agnes and Alex McCall. He attended Tomales High School before starting his career on the family dairy. John served in the National Guard in 1959. He returned home to the dairy where he continued his life long career milking cows alongside his family. He enjoyed raising pigs, chickens and gardening and making sausage with friends or cruising around the farmers markets. He loved to socialize and was a long time member of Tomales Druids and Petaluma Sirs. He is survived by his sons John A. McCall Jr. and James A. McCall (Angie), and his grandchildren Lindsay and Lucas McCall, his sister-in-law Diana McCall and her children Sheila, Mike, Kelly and Dan. He is preceded in death by his brother William McCall and parents Agnes and Alex McCall. The family would like to thank the staff who had taken care of John during his illness. A visitation will be held on August 17th, 2020 between 12pm-6pm at Parent Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required while at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tomales Druids Scholarship Fund.