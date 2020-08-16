1/1
John A. McCall
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. McCall
John A. McCall, 79, passed away on August 11, 2020 after a month long battle with covid 19. John was born on August 7, 1941 in Petaluma to Agnes and Alex McCall. He attended Tomales High School before starting his career on the family dairy. John served in the National Guard in 1959. He returned home to the dairy where he continued his life long career milking cows alongside his family. He enjoyed raising pigs, chickens and gardening and making sausage with friends or cruising around the farmers markets. He loved to socialize and was a long time member of Tomales Druids and Petaluma Sirs. He is survived by his sons John A. McCall Jr. and James A. McCall (Angie), and his grandchildren Lindsay and Lucas McCall, his sister-in-law Diana McCall and her children Sheila, Mike, Kelly and Dan. He is preceded in death by his brother William McCall and parents Agnes and Alex McCall. The family would like to thank the staff who had taken care of John during his illness. A visitation will be held on August 17th, 2020 between 12pm-6pm at Parent Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required while at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tomales Druids Scholarship Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 16, 2020
I’m so incredibly sorry. There’s never enough time with the ones we love most. He was a wonderful man with a fantastic smile and I know how much he will be missed. Thinking of all of you and sending my love. xo
Liz McHale
Friend
August 15, 2020
Just a wonderful note to the McCall family that I shared with Sheila: Oh my gosh Sheila I read your message yesterday and I'm so sad for you. I embrace my time that I spent with him John was a pretty funny guy. He knew everything about everything two Rock valley Bloomfield and Tomales. I will not forget my three weeks up at the convalescent home while my mother was there. your uncle would enjoy and wait for me to come every day at the time that I was coming to see my mother and we spent such quality time just talkin about the area that we lived in his life and the ranch that he grew up on. He is forever in my heart as I know he is in the heart of many family members and Friends. God rest his soul. I love you I'm so glad you sent me this text
Marilee Gatlin
Friend
August 15, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Jayne Bassett
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Candy Furlong
Friend
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. John we have such fun memories of activities together. Sorry you will know longer be physically with us but you will always be in our hearts
Connie M Barnett
Friend
August 14, 2020
So sorry it hear of John’s passing. He was a long time friend & once neighbor. Condolences to his family.
Judy & Harold Ricioli
Friend
August 14, 2020
Our condolences to John’s family. He was a life long friend and school mate.
‘Life is unending
because
Love is undying.’
Cherish the memories.
Love,
Cheryl & Art (Tubey) Braga
Cheryl Braga
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved