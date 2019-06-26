Home

May 17, 1975 - June 7, 2019
John Caldwell, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully in Ukiah surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.
John was born in Bakersfield to Keith Caldwell and Francis Dhaliwal. He grew up in Watsonville, CA, was a Class of 1993 graduate of Watsonville High School and attended college at Fresno State.
He is survived by his parents Francis Dhaliwal, Keith and Bea Caldwell; his siblings, Tom Caldwell, Mario Fernandez, Corinna Fernandez; seven nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.
Celebration of Life to be held Sunday, June 30, 1 p.m. at the home of his parents Keith and Bea, 2546 Dakota Ave, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 26 to June 28, 2019
