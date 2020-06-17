John Adams
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Adams
May 30, 1937 - March 16, 2020
John Howard Adams lost his battle with cancer on March 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, Ca. He was laid to rest at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, CA/ Veterans Wall.
John met the love of his life, Sherry Hansen Adams, in Sebastopol while he was stationed in Mare Island awaiting discharge from the U.S. Navy.
John and Sherry wed on March 12, 1960 and made their home in Sebastopol with their three daughters. John and Sherry celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary the week before John's passing.
John was a lineman for Pacific Bell for 30 years. He enjoyed abalone diving, gardening, raising many different animals with his girls in 4H (most notably his pet turkey) and was a volunteer fireman for the Graton Fire Department, where he was known for bringing a fire to the fire.
After raising their girls, John and Sherry moved to Clear Lake Oaks in Lake County, CA. When John retired from Pacific Bell they moved back to Santa Rosa to be near their children and grandchildren.
John leaves behind his wife Sherry Adams and daughters, Kelly Elo of Rohnert Park, Kathy (Bob) Burtwell of Sebastopol, Tracy (Jeff) Faulkner of Cotati, his grandchildren Nikki (Alex) Shepard, Bobby (Brandi) Burtwell, Rebecca (Gus) Beltran, Megan Freitas, Jeffery Faulkner, Jaime (Kelly) Faulkner, Erica Elo, Cody Elo, and Casey Elo. John had nine great-grandchildren; Tessa, Tyler, Cameron, Carson, Austin, Davey , twins-Hank and Tami, and the youngest, Chloe.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, private family services were held.
Letters of condolence can be mailed to Sherry Adams, P.O. Box 185, Cotati, CA 94931
John was a great husband, father and friend to many. He is forever in our hearts and will be forever missed,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved