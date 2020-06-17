John Adams

May 30, 1937 - March 16, 2020

John Howard Adams lost his battle with cancer on March 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, Ca. He was laid to rest at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, CA/ Veterans Wall.

John met the love of his life, Sherry Hansen Adams, in Sebastopol while he was stationed in Mare Island awaiting discharge from the U.S. Navy.

John and Sherry wed on March 12, 1960 and made their home in Sebastopol with their three daughters. John and Sherry celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary the week before John's passing.

John was a lineman for Pacific Bell for 30 years. He enjoyed abalone diving, gardening, raising many different animals with his girls in 4H (most notably his pet turkey) and was a volunteer fireman for the Graton Fire Department, where he was known for bringing a fire to the fire.

After raising their girls, John and Sherry moved to Clear Lake Oaks in Lake County, CA. When John retired from Pacific Bell they moved back to Santa Rosa to be near their children and grandchildren.

John leaves behind his wife Sherry Adams and daughters, Kelly Elo of Rohnert Park, Kathy (Bob) Burtwell of Sebastopol, Tracy (Jeff) Faulkner of Cotati, his grandchildren Nikki (Alex) Shepard, Bobby (Brandi) Burtwell, Rebecca (Gus) Beltran, Megan Freitas, Jeffery Faulkner, Jaime (Kelly) Faulkner, Erica Elo, Cody Elo, and Casey Elo. John had nine great-grandchildren; Tessa, Tyler, Cameron, Carson, Austin, Davey , twins-Hank and Tami, and the youngest, Chloe.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, private family services were held.

Letters of condolence can be mailed to Sherry Adams, P.O. Box 185, Cotati, CA 94931

John was a great husband, father and friend to many. He is forever in our hearts and will be forever missed,



