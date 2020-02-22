|
|
John Allan Jensen
April 8, 1954 - February 7, 2020
John was a fifth generation sheep and cattle rancher in Tomales, CA, where he resided his whole life. Son of Irvin (deceased) and Anna Jensen of Tomales.He leaves behind his loving son and daughter-in law, Nick and Lydia Jensen. Best friend and former wife, Anny McArdell. Sister Dianna Jensen. Brother Bill (Eileen) Jensen, niece Christine Grammier and nephew Jim Jensen.
And many close friends.
His passions in life were spending time with his son Nick, his family ranch and riding his
Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed watching a good football game, his German shorthairs and was always up for a good laugh.
Please join us for a
Celebration of Life, Saturday, February 29th at the Tomales Town Hall, Tomales CA, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020