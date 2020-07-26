1/1
John Anthony Hansen
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
John Anthony Hansen
August 10, 1940 - April 19, 2020
Beloved husband of Patricia (52 years). Beloved son of the late George and Mary Hansen. Beloved brother of Judith Weld (Stanley, deceased) and Ronald Hansen (Susan). Beloved son-in-law of the late Patrick and Nancy Daly. Beloved brother-in-law of Maureen Francis (Donald, deceased) and Thomas Daly. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Former coach of Saint Sebastian CYO basketball.
One of the founding members of the 'Analy Legends' basketball team.
"Big" brother to "littles" at Big Brothers and Sisters of Sonoma County.
Longtime home designer and general contractor in Sonoma County.
Services will he held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Sonoma County Humane Society, 5346 Highway 12, Santa Rosa, CA.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
