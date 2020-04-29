|
John Bradley Siri
1967 - 2020
We are saddened to announce the April 13, 2020, passing of John Siri, a resident of Santa Rosa.
He was 53 and currently employed with CCHAP, a nonprofit organization, as a social work case manager. Prior to that he worked for the Veterans Administration, helping homeless veterans, always embracing his Jesuit mission of reaching out to others.
John was born and raised in Menlo Park and Atherton with his six siblings. He majored in history at Santa Clara University and was described by a fellow graduate from the class of 1989 as a "true Renaissance Man". At the time of his death he was working on a family history of the extensive Siri Clan. Four generations and the migration from Italy to Nevada and then to San Francisco and Santa Rosa.
His life journey led him in many directions - Florence, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Mexico City and finally Sonoma County. A constant in his life was his love for the Russian River area. His happiest times were spent sharing the deck of the family house with dear friends and family and relishing the beauty of it all.
John is survived by his husband, Cesar Cubas-Lozano, parents Carol and Gail Siri of Atherton, siblings Karen (Alan Douglass), Michael (Jane), Paul (Catherine), Madalyn, Robert and Mark (Jennifer); nieces and nephews Brandon, Christopher, Nicholas, Lyndsay, Tyler, Connor, Alexandra, Olivia, Joanna and Charlie; and countless friends.
Thanks to Dr. Seuss we have the comforting adage, "Don't cry because it's over...Smile because it happened".
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the St. Francis Center, 151 Buckingham Ave., Redwood City, CA 94063 or . Services are pending.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020