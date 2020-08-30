1/
John Brian Costa
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Brian Costa
John Brian Costa was born August 16, 1984 in Sonoma, Ca. He passed away suddenly on the eve of his 36th birthday. John enjoyed music, writing and entertaining his family with his great sense of humor. John is preceded in death by his father Michael G. Costa. He is survived by his parents Julie and Neil Sparrow, siblings: Michael (Tina) Costa, Angela (Mario) Posada, Christian Melberg and Nephew Isaac Costa. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be held September 2 at 2 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of John be directed to Buckelew Programs Sonoma County. (www.buckelew.org/services/sonoma-county/).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved