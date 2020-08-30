John Brian Costa
John Brian Costa was born August 16, 1984 in Sonoma, Ca. He passed away suddenly on the eve of his 36th birthday. John enjoyed music, writing and entertaining his family with his great sense of humor. John is preceded in death by his father Michael G. Costa. He is survived by his parents Julie and Neil Sparrow, siblings: Michael (Tina) Costa, Angela (Mario) Posada, Christian Melberg and Nephew Isaac Costa. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be held September 2 at 2 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of John be directed to Buckelew Programs Sonoma County. (www.buckelew.org/services/sonoma-county/
).