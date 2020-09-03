John C. BodleAugust 29, 1926 - September 1, 2020John C. Bodle M.D. passed away in Santa Rosa, September 1, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Dearly beloved husband of 70 years of Josephine Creighton Bodle. Loving father of Ann Bodle-Nash and her husband Rick of Bow, WA, John Virgil Bodle and his wife Teresa of Nashville, TN, Barbara Jean Bodle Pedersen and her husband Ray of Kensington, CA; and Carol Esther Bodle Pfeil and her husband Jim of Bend, OR. Adored grandfather of 15 , and great grandfather of six. A native of Akron, Ohio, John was raised in Mishawaka, Indiana. He received his undergraduate degree from UCLA and is an alumnus of the USC School of Medicine, graduating in 1950. John is a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Army, serving as Captain in the Army. Moving to Santa Rosa in 1957, he served the community with his medical practice for 35 years. Dr. Bodle delivered perhaps 10,000 babies in Sonoma County. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, John also was a longtime member of the Santa Rosa Kiwanis Club. He was a member and Past President of the Sonoma County Medical Society.Friends are invited to a public visitation on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home. Private inurnment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church. If desired, donations in Dr. Bodle's memory may be made to the Santa Rosa First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405