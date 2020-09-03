1/
John C. Bodle
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Bodle
August 29, 1926 - September 1, 2020
John C. Bodle M.D. passed away in Santa Rosa, September 1, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Dearly beloved husband of 70 years of Josephine Creighton Bodle. Loving father of Ann Bodle-Nash and her husband Rick of Bow, WA, John Virgil Bodle and his wife Teresa of Nashville, TN, Barbara Jean Bodle Pedersen and her husband Ray of Kensington, CA; and Carol Esther Bodle Pfeil and her husband Jim of Bend, OR. Adored grandfather of 15 , and great grandfather of six. A native of Akron, Ohio, John was raised in Mishawaka, Indiana. He received his undergraduate degree from UCLA and is an alumnus of the USC School of Medicine, graduating in 1950. John is a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Army, serving as Captain in the Army. Moving to Santa Rosa in 1957, he served the community with his medical practice for 35 years. Dr. Bodle delivered perhaps 10,000 babies in Sonoma County. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, John also was a longtime member of the Santa Rosa Kiwanis Club. He was a member and Past President of the Sonoma County Medical Society.
Friends are invited to a public visitation on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home. Private inurnment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church. If desired, donations in Dr. Bodle's memory may be made to the Santa Rosa First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved