John Castor
March 2, 1939 - September18, 2019
Passed away peacefully at home with loved ones.
Born in San Francisco to Harold and Helen Castor. Early 1940s, moved to Santa Rosa and grew up on a Ranch. He served in the U.S Army 1956-1958. Returned to Santa Rosa living most of his life there. He loved the outdoors but primarily the ocean. He faithfully went to the YMCA for over 22 years. He also loved going to church. John was survived by his brother Milton Castor, his
daughters Renee Fain and Denise McMahon, two grandchildren Dana and Kaley Fain, nephews Kenny and Craig Castor. Dad, we love you very much; you will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019