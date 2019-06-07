|
|
John "Jack" Cavallo
John "Jack" Cavallo passed away peacefully after battling Parkinson's Disease on June 4, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born on July 16, 1930 and lived a full enriched life in Healdsburg, CA. He is survived by his loving wife Lennabell Cavallo, his children Denise Zanzi, John Cavallo, Lisa Reese and Scott Cavallo and step-son Mike Smith. He also had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well and a multitude of friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville, CA at 11 a.m., with Military Honors.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 7 to June 9, 2019