John "Jack" Cullen
John "Jack" Cullen was born on December 13, 1936 in County Kilkenny, Ireland and passed on February 21, 2019 in Orange County, California, surrounded by loving family.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Rosetta (Gilleece) Cullen, his daughter Jackie (Aubby), his son David (Mary Jane), and his youngest Annette (Steve). He is further survived by his grandchildren Shea, Desi, Luke, Tierney and Michaela as well as his step-grandchildren Jules and Peyton. He leaves behind many friends and dear relationships as well as numerous brothers, sisters, step-brothers and step-sisters all across the world.
There will be a Catholic Funeral Mass on March 15, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, CA at 10:30 a.m., to be followed by a procession to Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa, CA where a graveside service will occur at 12noon.
A reception to celebrate Jack's life will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers for you to donate to you favorite charity or perform a kind deed for a friend or neighbor in Jack's memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019